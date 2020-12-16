Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 3,422,429 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.99 Billion, closed the recent trade at $58.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The GILD stock price is -45.84% off its 52-week high price of $85.97 and 3.24% above the 52-week low of $57.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Despite being -0.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the GILD stock price touched $60.90- or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -8.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed -3.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.61% from current levels.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.42 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.95 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.88 Billion and $5.55 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.2% for the current quarter and 7.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.06%.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.72 at a share yield of 4.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.08% with a share float percentage of 80.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilead Sciences, Inc. having a total of 2166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 117.78 Million shares worth more than $7.44 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 117.11 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.4 Billion and represent 9.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 35170290 shares of worth $2.22 Billion while later fund manager owns 29.61 Million shares of worth $1.87 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored