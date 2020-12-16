Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,106,185 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The AFYA stock price is -34.52% off its 52-week high price of $30.98 and 39.3% above the 52-week low of $13.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 240.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 201.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Afya Limited (AFYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

Despite being -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the AFYA stock price touched $25.65- or saw a rise of 10.21%. Year-to-date, Afya Limited shares have moved -15.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have changed -15.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 945.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Afya Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.63%, compared to 12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.8% and 15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +65.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.8 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $41.13 Million and $51.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.1% for the current quarter and 49.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.36%.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73% with a share float percentage of 90.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Afya Limited having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAMCO Inc. with over 3.11 Million shares worth more than $84.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BAMCO Inc. held 6.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 2.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.74 Million and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3% shares in the company for having 1350321 shares of worth $36.78 Million while later fund manager owns 1.31 Million shares of worth $35.62 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.

