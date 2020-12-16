ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,053,114 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $588.06 Million, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.8% during that session. The VRAY stock price is -31.06% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 72.07% above the 52-week low of $1.106. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 984.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Sporting 1.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the VRAY stock price touched $5.19-2 or saw a rise of 23.7%. Year-to-date, ViewRay, Inc. shares have moved -6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have changed 1.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.49% from current levels.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViewRay, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.14%, compared to 15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.2% and 10.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.75 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.47 Million and $12.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.7% for the current quarter and 13.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85% with a share float percentage of 111.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay, Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 Million shares worth more than $83.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fosun International Ltd held 16.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.83 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.39 Million and represent 12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 8000000 shares of worth $28Million while later fund manager owns 5.76 Million shares of worth $20.15 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.88% of company’s outstanding stock.

