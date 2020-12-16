Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 3,827,622 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.94 Billion, closed the recent trade at $185.34 per share which meant it lost -$10.77 on the day or -5.49% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -36.51% off its 52-week high price of $253 and 56.94% above the 52-week low of $79.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Despite being -5.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the TDOC stock price touched $202.35 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved 122.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed 5.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $243.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $305. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.91% from current levels.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $373.16 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $440.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 138.5% for the current quarter and 147.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.92%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.31% with a share float percentage of 67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health, Inc. having a total of 1009 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.21 Million shares worth more than $1.58 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 6.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 Billion and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2281741 shares of worth $500.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $383.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

