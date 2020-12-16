New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,413,187 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46 Billion, closed the recent trade at $51.04 per share which meant it lost -$5.68 on the day or -10.01% during that session. The NFE stock price is -11.95% off its 52-week high price of $57.14 and 86.27% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 366.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Despite being -10.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the NFE stock price touched $57.14- or saw a rise of 10.68%. Year-to-date, New Fortress Energy Inc. shares have moved 225.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have changed 36.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.51% from current levels.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Fortress Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +363.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.05%, compared to -26.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200% and 180.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +150.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.43 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $237.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $69.75 Million and $74.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 135.7% for the current quarter and 219.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -248.5%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 0.75%.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.28% with a share float percentage of 99.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Fortress Energy Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Great Mountain Partners LLC with over 34.7 Million shares worth more than $1.53 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Great Mountain Partners LLC held 20.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 13.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $589.7 Million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2656000 shares of worth $116.89 Million while later fund manager owns 2Million shares of worth $43.2 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

