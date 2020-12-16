The consensus among analysts is that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.64.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the MSFT stock price touched $217.66 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Microsoft Corporation shares have moved 37.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have changed 0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 39Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $244.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $220 while the price target rests at a high of $260. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.01% from current levels.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microsoft Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.84%, compared to 4.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.6% and 13.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.7%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.2 Billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.72 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $36.91 Billion and $35.02 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.9% for the current quarter and 10.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.53%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 1.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.76%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.89% with a share float percentage of 71.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microsoft Corporation having a total of 4880 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 622.69 Million shares worth more than $130.97 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 516.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.54 Billion and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 212000000 shares of worth $44.63 Billion while later fund manager owns 155.24 Million shares of worth $32.65 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

