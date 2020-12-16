Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,291,526 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.93 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The CVET stock price is -4.42% off its 52-week high price of $30.21 and 86% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 802.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the CVET stock price touched $30.21- or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, Covetrus, Inc. shares have moved 119.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have changed 14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.78% from current levels.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Covetrus, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.59%, compared to 6.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and -5.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $1.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.6% for the current quarter and 1.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.5%.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.72% with a share float percentage of 104.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus, Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 25.43 Million shares worth more than $620.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 19.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.69 Million and represent 11.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 6213328 shares of worth $167.85 Million while later fund manager owns 4.49 Million shares of worth $109.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.52% of company’s outstanding stock.

