Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,479,648 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.73 per share which meant it gained $1.71 on the day or 8.14% during that session. The SONO stock price is -4.18% off its 52-week high price of $23.68 and 71.05% above the 52-week low of $6.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Sporting 8.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the SONO stock price touched $23.73- or saw a rise of 4.21%. Year-to-date, Sonos, Inc. shares have moved 45.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have changed 36.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.21% from current levels.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonos, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +62.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -588.89%, compared to 11.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45% and 47.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -298.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.6%.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.42% with a share float percentage of 66.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonos, Inc. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.56 Million shares worth more than $129.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.44 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.61 Million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.5% shares in the company for having 2820881 shares of worth $42.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.32 Million shares of worth $35.29 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

