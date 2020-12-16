Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 1,168,007 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.07 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 8.58% during that session. The SIG stock price is -19.02% off its 52-week high price of $32.22 and 79.31% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.92.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting 8.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the SIG stock price touched $28.84- or saw a rise of 6.14%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved 24.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 3.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.2% from current levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +130.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.79%, compared to -17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.4% and 81.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 Billion for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.15 Billion and $861.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.1% for the current quarter and 48.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.69% with a share float percentage of 108.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 8.08 Million shares worth more than $151.06 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Select Equity Group, Inc. held 15.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.83 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.43 Million and represent 14.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.33% shares in the company for having 3313341 shares of worth $100.36 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $26.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

