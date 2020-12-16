Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2,835,852 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The CERS stock price is -13.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.02 and 61.78% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the CERS stock price touched $8.02-1 or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved 68.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed 16.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.83% from current levels.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.45%, compared to 7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.66 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $26.49 Million and $24.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.5% for the current quarter and 21.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.5%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.54% with a share float percentage of 80.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 30Million shares worth more than $187.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 17.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 13.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.84 Million and represent 8.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.25% shares in the company for having 15457670 shares of worth $110.21 Million while later fund manager owns 10.77 Million shares of worth $67.42 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

