Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,477,611 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $42.42 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The WORK stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $44.15 and 64.4% above the 52-week low of $15.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the WORK stock price touched $42.63- or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 88.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have changed 62.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.28% from current levels.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $239.36 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $181.9 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.6% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -296.6%.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.91% with a share float percentage of 86.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Slack Technologies, Inc. having a total of 679 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 65.86 Million shares worth more than $1.77 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 13.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 62Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 Billion and represent 12.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 14799133 shares of worth $397.5 Million while later fund manager owns 11.53 Million shares of worth $309.8 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored