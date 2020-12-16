ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2,833,012 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.55 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The IBN stock price is -9.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 51.31% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. None out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Despite being -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the IBN stock price touched $14.51- or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved -6.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed 4.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.96 while the price target rests at a high of $17.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.12% from current levels.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.73%, compared to -18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35% and 160% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +188.8%.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.48% with a share float percentage of 18.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Limited having a total of 470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 54.03 Million shares worth more than $531.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 51.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $504.69 Million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 40641707 shares of worth $428.77 Million while later fund manager owns 17.79 Million shares of worth $187.69 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.

