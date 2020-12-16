dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,623,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.11 Million, closed the last trade at $19.03 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The DMYT stock price is -10.04% off its 52-week high price of $20.94 and 50.03% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 748Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 675.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the DMYT stock price touched $20.94- or saw a rise of 9.12%. Year-to-date, dMY Technology Group, Inc. shares have moved 97.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) have changed 71.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.35% from current levels.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.72% with a share float percentage of 66.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with dMY Technology Group, Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.31 Million shares worth more than $55.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 18.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.28 Million and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 1442452 shares of worth $16.07 Million while later fund manager owns 942.59 Thousand shares of worth $12.03 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored