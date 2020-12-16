Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 2.7 and has seen 1,194,360 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -21.97% off its 52-week high price of $28.2 and 80.45% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 905.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Despite being -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the ATRA stock price touched $24.94- or saw a rise of 7.3%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 40.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed 28.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +237.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.07% from current levels.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.7%.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.31% with a share float percentage of 103.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.92 Million shares worth more than $128.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 12.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.94 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.93 Million and represent 8.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 2231728 shares of worth $28.81 Million while later fund manager owns 1.97 Million shares of worth $45.74 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored