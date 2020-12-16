Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 5,171,953 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.11 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -27.61% off its 52-week high price of $23.11 and 29.6% above the 52-week low of $12.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.3.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.65% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viatris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.88%, compared to -5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.1% and 6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.36 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.6% for the current quarter and 66.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.3%.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 12945275 shares of worth $217.74 Million while later fund manager owns 9.35 Million shares of worth $157.33 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.

