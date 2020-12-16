Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 774,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $188.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The PEN stock price is -46.7% off its 52-week high price of $277 and 35.49% above the 52-week low of $121.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

Despite being -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the PEN stock price touched $214.34 or saw a rise of 11.91%. Year-to-date, Penumbra, Inc. shares have moved 14.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have changed -28.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $245 while the price target rests at a high of $292. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.75% from current levels.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.99 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $145.26 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +118.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +622.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.7%.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penumbra, Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.42 Million shares worth more than $1.05 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $654.26 Million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1280000 shares of worth $248.81 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $284.84 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

