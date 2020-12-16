Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) has a beta value of 6.16 and has seen 2,331,282 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.51 Million, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 16.25% during that session. The FTEK stock price is -69.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.04 and 92.77% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Sporting 16.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the FTEK stock price touched $4.45-6 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Fuel Tech, Inc. shares have moved 336.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) have changed 302.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -57.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.83% from current levels.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.1%.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.48% with a share float percentage of 30.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fuel Tech, Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.83 Million shares worth more than $1.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Grace & White Inc /ny held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 Million and represent 5.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 210035 shares of worth $176.74 Thousand while later fund manager owns 203.5 Thousand shares of worth $171.25 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.

