Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,539,740 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The ADV stock price is -7.53% off its 52-week high price of $12.57 and 32.51% above the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 546.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the ADV stock price touched $12.57- or saw a rise of 7%. Year-to-date, Advantage Solutions Inc. shares have moved 12.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) have changed 14.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.21% from current levels.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.6%.

