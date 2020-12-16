Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has a beta value of 3.57 and has seen 1,336,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $858.99 Million, closed the last trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 4.85% during that session. The OII stock price is -84.97% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 76.76% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Sporting 4.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the OII stock price touched $8.67-0 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have moved -41.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have changed 61.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.2% from current levels.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oceaneering International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.27%, compared to -25.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -833.3% and -575% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $424.6 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $426.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $560.81 Million and $536.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and -20.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -74.6%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.15% with a share float percentage of 87.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International, Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.17 Million shares worth more than $56.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.12 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.13 Million and represent 11.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.35% shares in the company for having 6310214 shares of worth $38.3 Million while later fund manager owns 2.53 Million shares of worth $8.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.

