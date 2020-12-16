Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 5,869,288 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.2 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SAN stock price is -35% off its 52-week high price of $4.32 and 44.38% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the SAN stock price touched $3.28-2 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved -23.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed 15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.8 while the price target rests at a high of $4.83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.75% from current levels.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.71%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.52% with a share float percentage of 1.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander, S.A. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 96.45 Million shares worth more than $171Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 22.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.51 Million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3045319 shares of worth $8.59 Million while later fund manager owns 2.57 Million shares of worth $4.96 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored