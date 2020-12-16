Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,885,987 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The ROOT stock price is -108.49% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 2.55% above the 52-week low of $13.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Root, Inc. (ROOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.44% from current levels.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -308.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.56%.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 436258 shares of worth $10.46 Million while later fund manager owns 288.9 Thousand shares of worth $6.92 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored