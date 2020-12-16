Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 4,583,650 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.33 Million, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 12.32% during that session. The QUAD stock price is -77.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.97 and 48.98% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 180.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) trade information

Sporting 12.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the QUAD stock price touched $4.89-1 or saw a rise of 19.84%. Year-to-date, Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares have moved -16.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have changed 45.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.06% from current levels.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -293.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.12% with a share float percentage of 73.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quad/Graphics, Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $7.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.46 Million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 858873 shares of worth $2.67 Million while later fund manager owns 845.27 Thousand shares of worth $2.56 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

