PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 2,820,088 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.14 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The PDLI stock price is -50.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 18.68% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) trade information

Despite being -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the PDLI stock price touched $2.71-5 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, PDL BioPharma, Inc. shares have moved -20.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) have changed 6.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.72% from current levels.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDL BioPharma, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -221.21%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 111.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14%.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.47% with a share float percentage of 90.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDL BioPharma, Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.81 Million shares worth more than $30.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 9.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.35 Million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 3198285 shares of worth $10.07 Million while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $6.42 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.

