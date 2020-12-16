Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,062,945 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.43 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -55.18% off its 52-week high price of $28.6 and 26.04% above the 52-week low of $13.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 708.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the NKTR stock price touched $18.49- or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -14.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +334.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.09% from current levels.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.6% and 14.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.5%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.63 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.86 Million and $50.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.1% for the current quarter and -35.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -166.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.3%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.82% with a share float percentage of 98.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 35.69 Million shares worth more than $592.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 19.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $324.48 Million and represent 10.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 18.13% shares in the company for having 32523001 shares of worth $720.71 Million while later fund manager owns 13.39 Million shares of worth $296.78 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.47% of company’s outstanding stock.

