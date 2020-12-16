Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,006,199 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $811.44 Million, closed the last trade at $15.68 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.1% during that session. The LGVW stock price is -14.73% off its 52-week high price of $17.99 and 40.43% above the 52-week low of $9.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.65% with a share float percentage of 53.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Longview Acquisition Corp. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.69 Million shares worth more than $26.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 6.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 2.44 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24Million and represent 5.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.77% shares in the company for having 1560156 shares of worth $15.32 Million while later fund manager owns 145.58 Thousand shares of worth $1.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored