Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,152,594 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $139.2 per share which meant it lost -$1.06 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The TWST stock price is -9.68% off its 52-week high price of $152.67 and 86.7% above the 52-week low of $18.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 873.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Despite being -0.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the TWST stock price touched $152.67 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have moved 562.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 29.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $125. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.16% from current levels.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +255.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.4% and 14.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.28 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.07 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.9%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.18% with a share float percentage of 96.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corporation having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.16 Million shares worth more than $240.1 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.7 Million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 1162349 shares of worth $65.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $57.78 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.

