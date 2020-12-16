Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 3,025,617 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -16.35% off its 52-week high price of $7.4 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.31% from current levels.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.99 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.06 Billion and $1.95 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.2% for the current quarter and 2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.38%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.93%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.43% with a share float percentage of 67.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 116.63 Million shares worth more than $625.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 78.49 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.7 Million and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 50297805 shares of worth $326.43 Million while later fund manager owns 30.51 Million shares of worth $163.51 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

