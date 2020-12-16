B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,175,453 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The BTG stock price is -35.79% off its 52-week high price of $7.55 and 61.15% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

Despite being -0.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the BTG stock price touched $5.70-2 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, B2Gold Corp. shares have moved 38.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) have changed -7.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.61 while the price target rests at a high of $10.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.87% from current levels.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.75 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.7% for the current quarter and 88.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.8%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 2.97%.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.32% with a share float percentage of 72.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 124.39 Million shares worth more than $811Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 102.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $668.74 Million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 61445647 shares of worth $342.87 Million while later fund manager owns 47.59 Million shares of worth $306.46 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

