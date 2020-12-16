Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,704,001 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -3.49% during that session. The AVYA stock price is -8.1% off its 52-week high price of $21.21 and 68.76% above the 52-week low of $6.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.04.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Despite being -3.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the AVYA stock price touched $21.21- or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have moved 45.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have changed 4.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.26% from current levels.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avaya Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.78%, compared to 44.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.7% and 70.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $723.84 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $706.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $710.75 Million and $683Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 3.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.3%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.27% with a share float percentage of 116.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avaya Holdings Corp. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.15 Million shares worth more than $123.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 6.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.92 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 2536470 shares of worth $38.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $33.21 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.

