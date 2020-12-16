Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 1,817,562 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.08 Million, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 26.66% during that session. The BRN stock price is -66.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 81.37% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 184.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Sporting 26.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the BRN stock price touched $1.61 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares have moved 56.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) have changed 59.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -406.7%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.88% with a share float percentage of 19.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 252.04 Thousand shares worth more than $214.89 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.07 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.97 Thousand and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 60000 shares of worth $51.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.2 Thousand shares of worth $37.69 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

