Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 5,021,730 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The VALE stock price is -3.21% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 60.71% above the 52-week low of $6.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vale S.A. (VALE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.75.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the VALE stock price touched $17.05- or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, Vale S.A. shares have moved 25.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have changed 37.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 113.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.6 while the price target rests at a high of $26.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.68% from current levels.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vale S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.38%, compared to 19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 725% and 785.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.33 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.33 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.8% for the current quarter and 47.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.3%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.69 at a share yield of 4.18%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.55% with a share float percentage of 19.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 132.29 Million shares worth more than $1.4 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 2.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 97.79 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 Billion and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 84172757 shares of worth $890.55 Million while later fund manager owns 58.7 Million shares of worth $621.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored