Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1,758,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 9.25% during that session. The SVM stock price is -45.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.91 and 75.57% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.67 while the price target rests at a high of $9.59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.92% from current levels.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.44%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.37% with a share float percentage of 34.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.08 Million shares worth more than $138.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 5.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.66 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 9985581 shares of worth $67.4 Million while later fund manager owns 8.23 Million shares of worth $55.53 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.7% of company’s outstanding stock.

