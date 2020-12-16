China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,524,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.79 Million, closed the last trade at $4.23 per share which meant it lost -$1.72 on the day or -28.91% during that session. The CLEU stock price is -147.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.46 and 19.6% above the 52-week low of $3.401. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Despite being -28.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the CLEU stock price touched $6.25-3 or saw a rise of 32.32%. Year-to-date, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares have moved -13.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have changed -25.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 16.96 Thousand shares worth more than $104.32 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 514 shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

