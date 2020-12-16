Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1,401,907 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.74 Million, closed the last trade at $24.74 per share which meant it gained $2.99 on the day or 13.75% during that session. The HEAR stock price is -0.97% off its 52-week high price of $24.98 and 83.63% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 608.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 529.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Sporting 13.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the HEAR stock price touched $24.98- or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Turtle Beach Corporation shares have moved 161.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) have changed 38.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.03% from current levels.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Turtle Beach Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.92%, compared to 9.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.3% and 95.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.86 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $101.76 Million and $35.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3% for the current quarter and 42.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18%.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.72% with a share float percentage of 70.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turtle Beach Corporation having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 929.26 Thousand shares worth more than $16.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rip Road Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 709.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.91 Million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 402755 shares of worth $7.33 Million while later fund manager owns 297.07 Thousand shares of worth $5.35 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.

