Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has a beta value of 3.86 and has seen 1,536,334 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.57 per share which meant it lost -$3.32 on the day or -19.66% during that session. The MESO stock price is -56.82% off its 52-week high price of $21.28 and 77.01% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 240.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Despite being -19.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the MESO stock price touched $17.37- or saw a rise of 21.86%. Year-to-date, Mesoblast Limited shares have moved 84.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have changed 14.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.6 while the price target rests at a high of $27.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -66.1% from current levels.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mesoblast Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.49%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 47.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +314.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.8%.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.87% with a share float percentage of 2.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mesoblast Limited having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 793Thousand shares worth more than $14.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 525.25 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.76 Million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SIT Small Cap Growth Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 63900 shares of worth $1.19 Million while later fund manager owns 18.36 Thousand shares of worth $341.15 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

