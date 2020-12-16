Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,134,556 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.7 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The GERN stock price is -41.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.4 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the GERN stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 5%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 25.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed -14.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 135.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +311.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.47% from current levels.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $171Million and $52Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.1% for the current quarter and -42.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.16% with a share float percentage of 56.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 Million shares worth more than $52.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.59 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.78 Million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 8796506 shares of worth $15.31 Million while later fund manager owns 7.51 Million shares of worth $14Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

