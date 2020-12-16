Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,530,542 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $68.25 per share which meant it gained $7.19 on the day or 11.78% during that session. The CSTL stock price is -2.18% off its 52-week high price of $69.74 and 69.22% above the 52-week low of $21.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 412.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

Sporting 11.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the CSTL stock price touched $67.27- or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, Castle Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 95.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have changed 33.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.88% from current levels.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Castle Biosciences, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.48%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -209.1% and -500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.86 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.64 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.1% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +127.6%.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.99% with a share float percentage of 101.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castle Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $70.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 6.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 999.66 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.43 Million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.93% shares in the company for having 981162 shares of worth $50.48 Million while later fund manager owns 554.26 Thousand shares of worth $21.46 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored