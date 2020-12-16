Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,090,039 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.17 Million, closed the last trade at $11 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The FNKO stock price is -61.45% off its 52-week high price of $17.76 and 71.64% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 815Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the FNKO stock price touched $11.35- or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Funko, Inc. shares have moved -35.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have changed 51.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.64% from current levels.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Funko, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +78.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -80.21%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.2% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $195.01 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $213.55 Million and $136.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.7% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.7%.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.43% with a share float percentage of 91.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Funko, Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 Million shares worth more than $63.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. held 30.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.38 Million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 1094915 shares of worth $6.39 Million while later fund manager owns 563.22 Thousand shares of worth $3.26 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.

