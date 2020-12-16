Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,807,662 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $58.94 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -4.6% off its 52-week high price of $61.65 and 89.84% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the FTCH stock price touched $61.65- or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 468.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 34.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -77.94% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +259.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 183.47%, compared to -16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.9% and -45.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $515.77 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $445.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $382.23 Million and $331.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.9% for the current quarter and 34.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.83% with a share float percentage of 94.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 26.19 Million shares worth more than $658.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $570.83 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 5000000 shares of worth $125.8 Million while later fund manager owns 4.59 Million shares of worth $127.15 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.

