ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,837,954 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.46 Million, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.33% during that session. The NDRA stock price is -177.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.25 and 26.05% above the 52-week low of $0.599. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 431.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Despite being -9.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the NDRA stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 13.31%. Year-to-date, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares have moved -51.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) have changed -3.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 549.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 538.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +640.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 332.1% from current levels.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.5%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.75% with a share float percentage of 4.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICM Asset Management, Inc. with over 409.86 Thousand shares worth more than $299.81 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, ICM Asset Management, Inc. held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 172.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.18 Thousand and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 97900 shares of worth $71.61 Thousand while later fund manager owns 35.46 Thousand shares of worth $25.94 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

