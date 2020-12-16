Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,581,535 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $525.45 Million, closed the last trade at $4.01 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The EBON stock price is -272.82% off its 52-week high price of $14.95 and 5.24% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.74% with a share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with over 151.89 Thousand shares worth more than $1.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 55.44 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $578.22 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 151888 shares of worth $1.58 Million while later fund manager owns 42.25 Thousand shares of worth $440.69 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

