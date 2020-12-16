Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,133,575 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.08 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.99 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 25.5% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -22.36% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 43.16% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 130.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting 25.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the EQOS stock price touched $9.70-2 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, Diginex Limited shares have moved -5.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed 33.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 188.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.13 while the price target rests at a high of $16.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.42% from current levels.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.7%.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored