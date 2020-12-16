Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 7,943,918 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.53 Million, closed the last trade at $5.31 per share which meant it gained $3.41 on the day or 179.46% during that session. The CCM stock price is -10.92% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 78.72% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) trade information

Sporting 179.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the CCM stock price touched $5.89-9 or saw a rise of 9.85%. Year-to-date, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited shares have moved 99.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 170.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) have changed 129.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 238.3 Thousand shares worth more than $470.64 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd, with the holding of over 113.55 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.26 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored