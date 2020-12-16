China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 2,420,941 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $28.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The CHL stock price is -58.48% off its 52-week high price of $44.93 and 0.46% above the 52-week low of $28.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Mobile Limited (CHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) trade information

Despite being -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the CHL stock price touched $29.05- or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, China Mobile Limited shares have moved -32.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) have changed -10.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.02 while the price target rests at a high of $51.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +82.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.36% from current levels.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.9%.

CHL Dividends

China Mobile Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.97 at a share yield of 6.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.17%.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.98% with a share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Mobile Limited having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 10.5 Million shares worth more than $337.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $327.38 Million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 5047802 shares of worth $171.93 Million while later fund manager owns 2.9 Million shares of worth $98.88 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

