Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,732,580 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.1 Million, closed the last trade at $6.69 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 5.52% during that session. The CARV stock price is -243.35% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 81.32% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 175.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 631.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Sporting 5.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the CARV stock price touched $7.50-1 or saw a rise of 10.8%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved 175.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 2.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4384.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4384.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4384.3% from current levels.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.7%.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.88% with a share float percentage of 52.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carver Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC with over 209.25 Thousand shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC held 6.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 76.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $493.43 Thousand and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 76500 shares of worth $493.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.95 Thousand shares of worth $44.8 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored