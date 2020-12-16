Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,624,976 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $27.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The AVTR stock price is -6.58% off its 52-week high price of $28.98 and 75.51% above the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Despite being -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the AVTR stock price touched $27.86- or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Avantor, Inc. shares have moved 49.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have changed 0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.77% from current levels.

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avantor, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.83%, compared to 9.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.3% and 47.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.62 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 Billion and $1.52 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.3% for the current quarter and 6.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.48%.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.41% with a share float percentage of 85.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avantor, Inc. having a total of 452 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 64.02 Million shares worth more than $1.44 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 51.42 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 Billion and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 13722943 shares of worth $308.63 Million while later fund manager owns 13Million shares of worth $292.37 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored