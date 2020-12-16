ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,282,475 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.34 Million, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.77% during that session. The ASLN stock price is -29.28% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 62.61% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 881.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Sporting 7.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the ASLN stock price touched $2.29-3 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares have moved 9.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) have changed 38.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 125.23% from current levels.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.2%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.64% with a share float percentage of 10.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 1.42 Million shares worth more than $2.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 18.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 Million and represent 18.36% of shares outstanding.

