Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,508,178 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.64 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -31.96% off its 52-week high price of $50.99 and 24.82% above the 52-week low of $29.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.24% from current levels.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +165.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.83%.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 1174300 shares of worth $43.27 Million while later fund manager owns 850.91 Thousand shares of worth $31.36 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

