Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,969 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.7% during that session. The RXT stock price is -12.4% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 24.65% above the 52-week low of $15.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.58% from current levels.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.39%.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.66% with a share float percentage of 96.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rackspace Technology, Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 129.61 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 64.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 4.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.42 Million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2576417 shares of worth $40.58 Million while later fund manager owns 814.08 Thousand shares of worth $15.7 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored