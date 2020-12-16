Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,126,541 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.45 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The PAYA stock price is -0.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.54 and 24.98% above the 52-week low of $10.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 828.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.52% from current levels.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +687.5%.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored